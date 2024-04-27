Plan afoot to operate ‘Circular Road Parking Plaza’ on PPP model: Bugti

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday said that government has formulated a comprehensive plan to operate the ‘Circular Road Parking Plaza’ on public private partnership model to utilize resources and generate more revenue for development of the city.

The CM stated this while talking to media persons during visit to Circular Road Parking Plaza.

CM Bugti said that he had directed the Administrator Quetta Metropolitan Corporation Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat to make the seventh-floor parking plaza operational and established at Circular Road area.

He said that last month, around one million rupees had been generated from this plaza. Sarfraz Bugti said through public private partnership model, a hotel would also be established on the top floor of the parking plaza and a lift would be installed there on urgent basis.

The CM said that Executive Engineer (Xen) has been suspended over the charges of incompletion noted in the construction works of parking plaza and that the person should face inquiry in this regard.

He said that government would also establish parking plaza at available space of old meat market aimed to overcome roadside problems and provide safe parking places to the commuters.

CM Bugti said that lifter would be provided to traffic police on the same public private partnership model as there is a single lifter with police in Quetta.

He said that efforts would be made to improve the condition of Baldia plaza and directed to revise its rent agreements as the QMC is collecting rent on monthly basis.

The chief minister said that Kandhari Bazaar, Jinnah Road and encircling roads would be declared as walking streets.

Bugti stressed the measures to improve traffic, drainage and sewerage system in Quetta city. He said steps are being taken to beauty the city environment after resolving public issues.

Expressing his regret over occupants of the government-leased properties, he said that rent of Baldia cafe has not been paid during last seven month, which must be submitted to concern office.