Improve law and order, crackdown drug dealers in Islamabad, Interior Minister tells IGP

Says Islamabad Safe City system will be equipped with modern gadgets pattern on Lahore Safe City

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday directed the new Islamabad Inspector General of Police to improve law and order situation and come down hard on criminals in the federal capital.

In a high-level meeting here, Mohsin Naqvi tasked the police officials with launching a vigorous crackdown on the gangs involved in the sale and purchase of drugs and bust the drug mafia with the help of modern technology.

He emphasized that the drug paddlers were the enemies of the future of Pakistan and deserved no leniency, ordering enhanced surveillance outside educational institutions to check the sale of intoxicants including ice.

IGP Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed the minister of interior about the law and order situation in the meeting which was also attended by all DIGs and CTOs.

The minister ordered to ensure foolproof security of foreign nationals living in Islamabad and establish a special protection force for the security of foreign nationals in Islamabad. “Special attention should be given to the security of all important offices and places including the red zone and diplomatic enclave,” he added.

He also ordered an effective action against beggar mafia and professional beggars in the city roaming freely in the city.

The minister asked the police to ensure 100% registration of First Information Report (FIR) on the complaints of citizens, warning that stern action would be taken against those officers applying delaying tactics or denying registration of FIR.

The minister also directed the IG police to immediately deal with promotion cases of capital Police saying that the promotion is the employees’ right that he should get on time to boost morale of police force.

The minster assured the police officials that steps will be taken to bring the salaries of Islamabad Police at par with the Punjab Police, ordering hiring against all vacant posts in Islamabad police through fair and competitive recruitment process.

The minister also sought a comprehensive plan to resolve the traffic problems in Islamabad while identifying areas of traffic congestion, adding that Islamabad Safe City system will have to be equipped with modern requirements like Lahore Safe City.

He said that the government is determined to improve the condition of police stations in Islamabad and good results will be obtained in a few months’ time.