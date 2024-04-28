NATIONAL

CTD makes headway in attack on foreigners in Karachi

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have found clues into the suicide attack on the vehicle of foreigners in Mansehra Colony of Landhi area a couple of days ago.

Two passers-by were killed while five Japanese nationals escaped unhurt the suicide attack on the vehicle they were travelling on April 19.

The CTD officials said they have found clue about the motorcycle used by the attackers. The motorcycle was sold in 2020 on instalments by a showroom in Mehran Town, Korangi. A department’s team has recorded the statements of the showroom owner.

The showroom owner informed the CTD officials that the 2018-make motorcycle was purchased by Saddam Hussain Thaheem.

He said that Saddam came to the showroom along with his father Qurban Ali. The Rs45,000 bike was sold on Rs3,000 per month instalment. The buyer paid only three instalment and then disappeared, he added.

The CTD has started a search for the buyer of the bike.

