Terrorist killed, another injured as security forces foil attack in Harnai

Timely response by security forces thwarted nefarious intent of the terrorists, saving innocent lives, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Saturday effectively foiled a terrorist attack in Harnai district of Balochistan on Saturday, eliminating one terrorist and injuring another, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists attempted to halt passenger vehicles travelling on Sanjavi Road in Harnai. In a swift and decisive response, security forces engaged the terrorists, leading to the elimination of one terrorist while another sustained injuries in a fire exchange.

“The timely response by the security forces thwarted nefarious intent of the terrorists, saving innocent lives,” the statement said.

Following the encounter, a thorough sanitisation operation has been launched in the area to root out any remaining terrorists.

The ISPR underscored the unwavering commitment of Pakistan’s security forces to counter threats: “Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.”