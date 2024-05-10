Meghan Markle breaks silence as King Charles snubbed Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has issued her first public statement two days after King Charles and the royal family snubbed her husband Prince Harry during his UK visit.

Royal expert Cameron Walker shared the Meghan Markle’s statement from Nigeria visit on his X, formerly Twitter handle.

In her meaningful message, Meghan Markle says: “Just be honest with each other. There is no need to suffer in silence. Just make sure that you’re taking care of yourselves.”

Archie and Lilibet doting mother was speaking to pupils at the Wuse Lightway Academy after she and Harry arrived in Abuja.

Meghan says: “As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well. So it is a complete honour to have our first visit to Nigeria, be here with all of you.

“We believe in all of you, we believe in your futures, we believe in your ability to continue telling your stories and to just be honest with each other. There is no need to suffer in silence. Just make sure that you’re taking care of yourselves.”

Meghan’s remarks came after King Charles allegedly snubbed Harry during the Duke’s UK trip.

Prince Harry’s spokesperson said about King Charles meeting with the Duke, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”