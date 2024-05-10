NATIONAL

Pakistani researcher killed in Portugal during robbery resistance

By News Desk

LAHORE: A Pakistani researcher, hailing from Lahore lost his life in Porto, Portugal, after bravely resisting a robbery on Friday.

The victim, identified as Anthony Shoukat, had traveled to Portugal for a research project affiliated with the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

His grieving family members are urging the government to expedite the repatriation of Anthony’s remains and ensure that those responsible for his untimely demise face justice.

Anthony, who completed his master’s degree in Sweden and pursued his PhD in Germany, was well-regarded within academic circles.

This tragic incident follows another grim event in March, when Fahimuddin, a Pakistani-German citizen, was fatally stabbed in Ulm, Germany, during an attack on his family. Fahimuddin, who had relocated from Karachi to Germany, was a beloved member of his community.

Ahmed Saeed, a close friend of Fahimuddin, recounted the horrifying ordeal, noting that the attacker targeted Fahimuddin’s wife and daughters before fatally injuring Fahim himself. While the assailant is currently receiving medical treatment, Fahimuddin’s family members remain in critical condition.

The loss of both Anthony and Fahimuddin has left their respective communities in mourning, highlighting the need for swift and decisive action to address violence and ensure the safety of individuals both at home and abroad.

