NATIONAL

Punjab govt revives laptop scheme after seven-years

By Staff Report

LAHORE: After a hiatus of seven years, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given the green light to reinstate the laptop scheme.

In a recent meeting chaired by CM Maryam to discuss reforms in the higher education sector, it was decided to reintroduce the provision of state-of-the-art laptops to students in Punjab after a prolonged interval.

The meeting, which focused on advancing higher education and improving student facilities such as laptops and transportation, revealed that more than 0.65 million students are currently enrolled in public and private universities across Punjab. Of these students, 44% are male and 56% are female.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, along with other officials, were present at the meeting.

Earlier, on May 26, 2023, the then-Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, had announced the government’s intention to relaunch the laptop scheme in 2023 as part of the Prime Minister Youth Programme. Khawaja had disclosed plans to distribute 100,000 laptops to the youth.

Expressing regret over the scheme’s discontinuation by the previous government, Khawaja highlighted the importance of laptops, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, in facilitating education and employment opportunities for the youth.

Additionally, CM Maryam announced plans to distribute 20,000 electric bikes to students across the province, emphasizing their role in reducing pollution. She acknowledged the challenges related to electric bikes, such as battery theft and limited mileage, and proposed providing petrol bikes alongside electric ones on convenient installment plans.

Previous article
Further reduction in solar panel prices witnessed in Pakistan
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP CM Gandapur appeals to ‘powerful quarters’ for Pakistan’s advancement

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: In a bid to foster progress in Pakistan and promote a culture of advancement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan...

Pakistan and Ireland set to clash in debut T20I series today

Prince Harry dealt double-blow as King Charles refuses to meet him and awards William new role in...

Key Strategies in T20 Cricket: What Makes Teams Win

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.