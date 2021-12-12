‘NAB under Javed Iqbal recovered Rs. 539 billion from corrupt elements’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Justice Javed Iqbal Sunday said that during his tenure, the anti-corruption watchdog had recovered Rs. 539 billion from corrupt elements directly and indirectly from Oct 2017 to Nov 2021.

Per a statement, NAB chief said that no previous chairman NAB since 1999 had brought the big fish to book.

“Besides overall recovery of Rs. 821 billion, NAB has filed 1,278 corruption references in various learned Accountability Courts which are under adjudication and their approximate worth is 1,335 billion,” said Javed Iqbal.

He said that he gave top priority to mega corruption white collar crime cases and those who had devoured billions of rupees of national exchequer were held accountable.

“NAB has no affiliation with any individual, party or organization but NAB is loyal to the country and is performing its duties,” he said and added that eradication of corruption has become the voice of the whole nation as it not only halted the progress of the country but also usurped the rights of the deserving people.

“Pakistan is facing the challenge of corruption which is the root cause of all problems being endured by the country. NAB has chalked out a comprehensive anti-corruption strategy comprising awareness, prevention and enforcement under ‘Accountability for All’ policy,” he added.

He said that he had worked to overhaul and improve procedures in order to make NAB a more credible and reputed organization. The Chairman said that NAB has rejuvenated by implementing its Accountability for All Policy across the board under the slogan of ‘NAB’s Faith-Corruption free Pakistan’.

“The results of hard work have yielded excellent dividends. Well reputed national and international Organisations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have lauded NAB’s efforts for eradication of corruption,” he added. According to Gillani and Gallup Survey about 59 percent people have shown their confidence in NAB, the statement adedd.

Javed Iqbal said said that not just in Pakistan alone, NAB has now emerged as a role model for countries under South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) which includes India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. NAB heads the SAARC anti-corruption forum, he added.

“It is a focal organization for Pakistan under the United Convention against Corruption (UNCAC). NAB has also signed a unique Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China to extend cooperation in tackling corruption and to oversee CEPC projects being under process in Pakistan,” he asserted.

He said that NAB strongly believes in self accountability besides accountability of others. He said that NAB is committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases of corruption and corrupt practices.

He said that during the present management of NAB, cases of Income Tax, Sales Tax and Under Invoicing were referred to FBR as per law. He said the NAB is a people friendly organization which strongly believes in self respect of people visiting there.