NATIONAL

Strong Pak, Bahrain defence, diplomatic and economic ties priority; says Gen Bajwa

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Major General Doctor Sheikh Salman Bin Ateyatallah Al-Khalifa, Commander of King Hamad University Hospital, Bahrain, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), here on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest, healthcare and Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive COVID-19 eradication.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Bahrain and strong defence, diplomatic and economic relations are a priority for us. He lauded Bahrain’s support to building King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences, Islamabad.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s response in controlling COVID-19, role in Afghan situation & regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Previous articleAG Islamabad asks chief commissioner to place former GB CJ on ECL
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

AG Islamabad asks chief commissioner to place former GB CJ on ECL

Advocate General Niazullah Naizi on Tuesday requested the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) chief commissioner to place the name of former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rasheed asks PDM to review long march date

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to review its decision of holding an anti-inflation march...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan envisions friendly relationship with Bangladesh: official

LAHORE: Pakistan envisions a friendly and strong relationship with Bangladesh, and the recent exchange of dialogue between the two countries on trade and economic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police foil terror plot in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Police in Gwadar district of Balochistan foiled a terror plot by defusing a bomb in a busy neighbourhood, a senior superintendent of police...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil facilities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned the launch of several ballistic missiles and 25 armed drones into Saudi Arabia which targetted Aramco oil facilities in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Disqualification of Dar from Senate sought

ISLAMABAD: A disqualification reference was filed against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senator Ishaq Dar with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday. The petitioner,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Police foil terror plot in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Police in Gwadar district of Balochistan foiled a terror plot by defusing a bomb in a busy neighbourhood, a senior superintendent of police...

China says US will ‘pay the price’ for diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil facilities

UK Afghanistan evacuation chaotic and dysfunctional: whistleblower

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.