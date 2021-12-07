Strong Pak, Bahrain defence, diplomatic and economic ties priority; says Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Major General Doctor Sheikh Salman Bin Ateyatallah Al-Khalifa, Commander of King Hamad University Hospital, Bahrain, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), here on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest, healthcare and Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive COVID-19 eradication.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Bahrain and strong defence, diplomatic and economic relations are a priority for us. He lauded Bahrain’s support to building King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences, Islamabad.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s response in controlling COVID-19, role in Afghan situation & regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.