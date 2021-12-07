NATIONAL

AG Islamabad asks chief commissioner to place former GB CJ on ECL

By News Desk

Advocate General Niazullah Naizi on Tuesday requested the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) chief commissioner to place the name of former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim on the Exit Control List (ECL) due to contempt proceedings against him, according to a news outlet.

In a letter, the prosecutor general said the former judge is a “flight risk”. “Should he flee the country, serious prejudice may be caused to the ongoing proceedings and in effect to the rule of law and independence of the judiciary,” he wrote in the letter.

“The next date of hearing is 13-12-2021 and therefore immediate action is required.”

Earlier in the day, the IHC gave last chance to Shamim to submit the original affidavit he authored and signed in London by December 13 in the contempt of court case.

The hearing was conducted by Chief Justice Athar Minallah wherein Shamim, reporter Ansar Abbasi, The News Editor Aamir Ghauri and others appeared.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan and Niazi also attended the court.

In the affidavit, Shamim had claimed that Saqib Nisar had told a high court judge to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in jail till the 2018 general elections. He had also alleged that he had heard the conversation when the former CJP was visiting GB before the 2018 elections.

It is pertinent to mention that Nisar had denied the claims and said: “I have never spoken to anybody or any high court judge in connection to any matter related to Mr Sharif.”

Previous articleRasheed asks PDM to review long march date
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Rasheed asks PDM to review long march date

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to review its decision of holding an anti-inflation march...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan envisions friendly relationship with Bangladesh: official

LAHORE: Pakistan envisions a friendly and strong relationship with Bangladesh, and the recent exchange of dialogue between the two countries on trade and economic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police foil terror plot in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Police in Gwadar district of Balochistan foiled a terror plot by defusing a bomb in a busy neighbourhood, a senior superintendent of police...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil facilities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned the launch of several ballistic missiles and 25 armed drones into Saudi Arabia which targetted Aramco oil facilities in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Disqualification of Dar from Senate sought

ISLAMABAD: A disqualification reference was filed against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senator Ishaq Dar with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday. The petitioner,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Convict in motorway rape case challenges death sentence

LAHORE: Abid Malhi, one of the two convicts in the notorious motorway gang rape case, filed an appeal with the Lahore High Court (LHC)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

China says US will ‘pay the price’ for diplomatic boycott of...

BEIJING: The United States will have to "pay a price" for its diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China said on Tuesday, just...

Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil facilities

UK Afghanistan evacuation chaotic and dysfunctional: whistleblower

Biden to tell Putin he’ll face toughest sanctions yet if he invades Ukraine

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.