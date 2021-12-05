NATIONAL

Jhang Assistant Commissioner shot dead by relatives in hometown

By News Desk

Jhang Assistant Commissioner Imran Jaffer was gunned down by his relatives in his hometown of Bara Langrana on Sunday.

Chiniot district police officer’s (DPO) spokesperson revealed that Jaffer, on his visit to his house in his hometown got engaged in a fight with his cousins (sons of his paternal uncle). As the fight intensified, it resulted in the cousins opening fire at Jaffer which killed him on the spot.

It has been further revealed by the DPO that an investigation has been launched into the matter, while the body has been shifted to THQ Hospital Bhawana for medico-legal formalities.

The Punjab inspector general of police sought a report from Faisalabad regional police officer. He further directed the Chiniot DPO to reach the place of the incident immediately and arrest the suspects to further the legal action.

News Desk

