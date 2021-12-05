NATIONAL

PDM steering committee favors long march, resignations of govt

By News Desk

The steering committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) prepared recommendations in favour of the long march and resignations from assemblies to protest against the current government and rising inflation on Sunday.

As per reports, the meeting agreed to hold conventions and protest rallies in all four provinces across the country before the long march.

The meeting was chaired by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The recommendations of the steering committee will be presented tomorrow (Monday) at the PDM summit, which will be chaired by the movement’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

It is to note that the time and dates for the march and resignations are to be decided at the upcoming PDM summit.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced that the PDM would decide the details regarding the long march in the December 6 meeting, rejecting the notion of a rift between opposition parties.

While addressing a news conference, Sharif stated that “The claims of the PTI government that it is governing in an honest and transparent manner is the biggest lie in the country’s history”

He further cited that soaring inflation and unemployment are two major issues which is harmful for Pakistan.

 

News Desk

