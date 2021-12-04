Dozens arrested in aftermath of Sialkot killing: police

LAHORE: The police have arrested up to 120 people, including a prime suspect, on charges of inciting and forming a mob to kill a foreign manager of a local business in Sialkot on an unproven accusation of blasphemy.

A mob of factory employees tortured to death and burned the body of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lanka national working in Pakistan for ten years, on Friday after accusing him of desecrating posters bearing the name of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.).

Police on Saturday said Kumara was killed after it was rumoured that “the manager has committed blasphemy”.

“Rumour spread in the factory that the manager had torn down a religious poster and thrown it in the dustbin,” Zulfiqar Ali, a police official in the city, told AFP.

Khurram Shehzad, a police spokesman, said up to 120 people had been arrested, including one of the main accused.

Police had also arrested dozens late Friday — including Farhan Idrees and Usman Rasheed, two of the three main suspects.

The third suspect — Talha, arrested Saturday — was shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

Police said initial information shows Kumara was lynched inside the factory. Videos circulating on social media showed the mob dragging his heavily bruised body outside, where they burned it, surrounded by hundreds of others who cheered on the killers.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed confidence his Pakistan counterpart, Imran Khan, “will keep to his commitment to bring all those involved to justice”.

Shocking to see the brutal and fatal attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in #Pakistan. My heart goes out to his wife and family. #SriLanka and her people are confident that PM @ImranKhanPTI will keep to his commitment to bring all those involved to justice. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) December 4, 2021

Malik Naseem Awan, a resident and lawyer in Sialkot, told AFP he was worried about the impact it would have on Pakistan’s international image.

“I can’t tell you how embarrassed I am. It would have been different if someone had done this individually but the crowd present there was watching it silently, and no one tried to rescue him,” he said.

A senior official told AFP that Islamabad had been in touch with Sri Lanka diplomats over the incident “and have assured them that all those involved in the heinous crime will be brought to justice”.

‘HORRIFIC ATTACK’

Hours after the attack, Prime Minister Khan said on Twitter the “horrific vigilante attack on factory [and] the burning alive of Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan.”

He promised a thorough investigation and said those responsible will be severely punished according to the law.

The horrific vigilante attack on factory in Sialkot & the burning alive of Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 3, 2021

In a statement, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa denounced the killing, saying the “cold-blooded murder” by a mob in Sialkot was “extremely condemnable and shameful.”

“Such extra-judicial vigilantism cannot be condoned at any cost,” Bajwa added.

In Colombo, Foreign Ministry spokesman Sugeeswara Gunaratne said their embassy in Islamabad was verifying details of the incident with Pakistani authorities.

“Sri Lanka expects that the Pakistan authorities will take [the] required action to investigate and ensure justice,” he said.

The killing came only weeks after days of violent protests by the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party, a Barelvi group founded in 2015.

Tahir Ashrafi, the prime minister’s adviser for interfaith harmony, condemned the killers in a recorded video statement shared on social media.

“It is a barbaric act and against Islam’s teaching,” he said.

— With additional input from AFP, AP