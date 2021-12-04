Pakistan 78-2 at lunch on first day of second Test against Bangladesh

DHAKA: Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed two wickets for 28 runs to reduce Pakistan to 78-2 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Pakistan made a good start and appeared to be heading towards a big total when Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique brought up a 50-run partnership in the first hour.

But Taijul broke the 59-run partnership, denying the pair’s third century-opening stand as his straight delivery rattled the stump of Shafique on 25.

After his 133 and 91 in the first Test, Abid also appeared set for another big score but fell for 39 before Taijul again struck with a straight delivery that didn’t turn as much as he expected.

Captain Babar Azam was batting on 8 with Azahar Ali on 6 at lunch after surviving several tricky moments.

Bangladesh earlier made three changes, including a debut cap to Mahmudul Hasan. Pakistan, which won the first Test by eight wickets, named an unchanged side.