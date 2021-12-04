NATIONAL

GCU students work magic to transform campus into Harry Potter’s Hogwarts

By AFP
This picture taken on November 30, 2021 shows visitors attending a Harry Potter festival at the Government College University (GCU) campus in Lahore. - It took more than a wave of a wand, but Pakistani university students transformed their 150-year-old campus into Hogwarts this week as they kicked off a festival celebrating the fictional young wizard Harry Potter. - TO GO WITH 'Pakistan-university-education',SCENE (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) / TO GO WITH 'Pakistan-university-education',SCENE (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: It took more than a wave of a wand, but students of Government College University (GCU) in Lahore transformed their 150-year-old campus into Hogwarts this week as they kicked off a festival celebrating the fictional young wizard Harry Potter.

With its vast halls and soaring archways, GCU has long reminded students of the magical school created by British author J.K. Rowling, several students told AFP.

“I can’t believe I’m in Hogwarts while being in Lahore of all places,” said an excited Raziah Alam, taking part in the festival.

“This has been such a fun experience.”

Dressed in costumes from the “Potterverse” including wands and pointed witch and wizard hats, students welcomed visitors to their version of the Hogwarts “Great Hall”, decorated with broomsticks, bats, and even an area to brew potions.

The theme music from the Harry Potter films played in the background as students tried out spells, took photos wearing the famous “Sorting Hat”, and dressed up in Hogwarts uniforms.

This picture shows Asghar Zaidi, the vice chancellor of the Government College University (GCU), speaking during a Harry Potter festival at the campus in Lahore.
Photo by Arif ALI/AFP

“Most of these youngsters grew up at the time when JK Rowling’s work was being presented in the novels and then later on in the films,” Dr Asghar Zaidi, the university’s vice chancellor and a “Potterhead” himself told AFP.

He added that when students come to the campus “they see the architecture, it reminds them of Hogwarts.”

“I think the magic is coming through the inspiration it is bringing about to our other students,” he added proudly.

The festival is also screening what is believed to be Pakistan’s first fan-made Harry Potter film.

Titled “The Last Follower and the Resurrection of Voldemort”, the film was made and acted by students and comes with special effects, spells and a gripping storyline.

“We really thought it would be a crazy idea to change the building, put some mountains around it, create some characters that can go with it,” the film’s director and cinematographer Waleed Akram told AFP.

He said he was pleased with the film’s reception among students.

Since the release of the first Harry Potter novel in 1997, the books have found immense popularity, including in Pakistan.

They have sold over 500 million copies worldwide, in addition to the famous film franchise.

Previous articleFrance evacuates more than 300 people from Afghanistan
Next articlePakistan 78-2 at lunch on first day of second Test against Bangladesh
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan invites UN P5 to attend OIC meeting on Afghanistan

LAHORE: Pakistan will host a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) group on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad stresses need to defuse ‘ticking time bomb’ of religious fanaticism

ISLAMABAD: A day after a Sri Lanka factory manager was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob who accused him of blasphemy,...
Read more
NATIONAL

40 Jamiat students booked over ransacking PU offices

LAHORE: A first information report (FIR) was registered Saturday against 40 students of the University of the Punjab on charges of ransacking the offices of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Teen climber confronts mortality and history on K2 summit

LAHORE: Teen mountaineer Shehroze Kashif faced many dangers climbing the planet's tallest peaks, but his toughest moment came when he passed the corpse of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court approves two-day remand of Sindh Assembly speaker

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Saturday approved a two-day transit remand of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in a case pertaining...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dozens arrested in aftermath of Sialkot killing: police

LAHORE: The police have arrested up to 120 people, including a prime suspect, on charges of inciting and forming a mob to kill a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court approves two-day remand of Sindh Assembly speaker

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Saturday approved a two-day transit remand of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in a case pertaining...

Dozens arrested in aftermath of Sialkot killing: police

Pakistan 78-2 at lunch on first day of second Test against Bangladesh

GCU students work magic to transform campus into Harry Potter’s Hogwarts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.