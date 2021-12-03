NATIONAL

Mob lynches Sri Lankan to death over blasphemy allegations in Sialkot

PM says all those responsible will be punished

By Staff Report

A mob tortured a Sri Lankan national, who was working as an export manager at a factory, to death before burning his body over allegations of blasphemy in Sialkot on Friday.

The incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot, where reportedly the workers of private factories attacked the export manager and burnt his body after killing him.

Sialkot District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik identified the man as Priyantha Kumara.

Videos shared on social media showed hundreds of men gathered at the site, with groups of them chanting slogans.

Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to punish those responsible for the heinous act. He said he himself is overseeing the investigations and arrests are being made.

“The horrific vigilante attack on factory in Sialkot & the burning alive of Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan,” he said in a tweet.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the murder, terming it as a “very tragic incident”, while the spokesperson for Sialkot police said details would be shared with the media after initial investigation.

Buzdar summoned a report from the inspector general of police and ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

“Every aspect of the incident should be investigated and a report should be submitted. Action should be taken against those who take the law into their own hands,” the chief minister said.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan also took notice of the incident and directed the Gujranwala regional police officer to reach the location immediately.

“The Sialkot DPO is present on the spot. All aspects of the incident should be investigated,” the IGP said.

Special Representative to Prime Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi condemned the incident on “behalf of all ulemas” and said that it has “defaced Islam”.

He said that the country has laws that deal with blasphemy and by taking the law into their hands, “the attackers have insulted our laws as well”.

“The elements involved in the incident have tried to damage Islamic laws and teachings,” he said, adding that the culprits will be punished for the “barbarism”.

He said that the country’s religious scholars will hold a joint press conference at a later date.

“We will also go to the Sri Lankan embassy for condolences,” he said, adding that so far 50 people have been arrested and officials are working on identifying more culprits using CCTV footage, besides announcing that an FIR of the incident will be registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari termed the murder “horrific and condemnable”.

In a tweet, she said: “Mob violence cannot be acceptable under any circumstance as state has laws to deal with all offences. Punjab government’s action must and will be firm and unambiguous.”

Amnesty International’s South Asia division issued a statement, saying it is “deeply alarmed by the disturbing lynching and killing” of the Sri Lankan over a blasphemy accusation.

It demanded that authorities should immediately conduct an independent, impartial and prompt investigation and hold the perpetrators accountable.

“Today’s event underscores the urgency with which an environment that enables abuse and puts lives at risk must be rectified,” the NGO said.

In a statement issued later in the day, Sialkot police said that officials have begun investigating into the matter and a case has been registered against unidentified people under sections 431 (mischief by injury to public road, bridge, river or channel), 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs50), 149 (unlawful assembly of people), 147 (rioting), 297 (trespassing of burial places), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 302 (intentional murder) and section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

A similar incident in Sialkot in 2010 had shaken the country when a mob had lynched two brothers in the presence of police, declaring them dacoits. The incident had sparked shock and horror across the country as cellphone footage of the heinous murders was uploaded to video-sharing sites.

Staff Report

