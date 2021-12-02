NATIONAL

PM Khan directs PAC to expose corruption of present, past govts

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that he will not compromise on his ‘anti-corruption drive’ and directed the ruling party lawmakers to expose the wrongdoings of the incumbent and past governments.

The premier made these remarks in a meeting with MNAs Riyaz Fatyana and Noor Alam Khan in Islamabad on Thursday, who are members of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

They briefed the premier on PAC’s performance and added that the committee headed by, opposition MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain, only looked into the audit papers and corruption cases could not be concluded due to the weakness of investigating agencies like NAB and the FIA.

While directing the treasury benches members to ensure their attendance in the PAC meeting, PM Imran said the committee was mandated to protect the taxpayers’ money and eradicate corruption.

He urged the MNAs to proactively attend the forum’s meetings and unmask the corrupt practices of past and incumbent government officials.

Staff Report

