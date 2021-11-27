Opinion

Welfare or abuse?

By Editor's Mail
0
0

It is a constitutional and moral obligation of any sovereign state to cater for the welfare of all citizens to enable them to meet their basic needs. State-funded welfare must only be for sustenance of the beneficiaries and definitely not to lead a life of luxury. While it does make sense to provide plots to state employees for construction of a house to live in, it becomes an abuse when multiple subsidized plots are given to individuals and they sell them to buy properties and assets in foreign countries, while millions live in poverty with no house and not enough money to have two meals a day. The civil and uniformed elite of this country is paid salaries from the national exchequer for services rendered, along with pension, subsidized or free housing, tax rebates and medical facilities.

The list of the paid and political elite revealed in Pandora Leaks and Panama Papers, holding offshore accounts and properties abroad exposes the unchecked abuse of power. This debt-ridden country has to take foreign and domestic loans to pay salaries and subsidize the luxurious lifestyles of its paid elite. These debts can be curtailed, if the State were to sell these plots at market rates and raise enough funds to meet the non-development expenditures. State lands allotted for golf courses and clubs at subsidized rates for the paid elite is definitely an abuse, when the State has a paucity of funds to provide hospitals and schools for the poor who cannot afford basic health and education. Although it is a constitutional obligation to provide health, education and basic needs like clean drinking water, security of life and property, the State seems to have outsourced this to the private sector.

- Advertisement -

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

Previous articleVehicles maintenance policy
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Vehicles maintenance policy

After every election, the new government forms a new car policy, which has in some cases been very successful in reducing prices and increasing...
Read more
Letters

Wake up, Media!

What sort of content is on air these days? Does broadcast media really illustrate our Pakistani culture? What can be the future of such...
Read more
Letters

Neglected potential of minerals

I am writing this letter to point out that like tourism, the minerals sector is another potential area that has not been explored so...
Read more
Comment

Mission creep and reinforcing failure

The passage of 72 bills during the recent joint session of Parliament did not so much mean a triumph for the government as an...
Read more
Comment

Xi-Biden Talk Means Nothing Substantive

The recent plenary meeting of the Chinese Communist Party ended with the much-anticipated talk between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden....
Read more
Comment

Plutocratic democracy grows into a kleptocratic hydra

A young officer had once asked the horsekeeper as to how he could handle each and every horse with the same ease. The old...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Senior civil judge arrested on rape charges in Lower Dir

Police on Friday apprehended a senior civil judge under rape charges in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The police registered an FIR at Balambat police station...

Aleem Khan to resign as Punjab minister

Lt Gen Nigar becomes first-ever female Col Commandant of AMC

Pakistan offers transit routes to int’l donors for Afghan aid: NSA

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.