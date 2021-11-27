Opinion

Vehicles maintenance policy

By Editor's Mail
After every election, the new government forms a new car policy, which has in some cases been very successful in reducing prices and increasing the number of car manufacturers in Pakistan, but in other cases has not reaped any benefits for Pakistan.

It is interesting how the new government is keen on creating a policy for newly manufactured cars, but remain quiet about forming any policy for maintaining these vehicles that are bought by customers.

After buying expensive cars that have no or minimum safety features, the buyer is then forced to install fake and second-hand oil and air filters or use low quality mobile oil for their new car’s scheduled maintenance. None of the vehicle manufacturers has helped create any manufacturing facilities for these regular use products. Therefore I would like to request the current government to create a policy where each vehicle manufacturer has to work with five local partners to establish oil filters, air filters and mobile oil manufacturing for their manufactured vehicles. The manufacturer will buy 1/5th of its requirement from each company, while the companies will sell their remaining production to the public. Each product will have a track and trace sticker which the consumer will use to validate that the product is not fake. While the sale to car manufacturer will ensure that each product is made to a specific high quality.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar

