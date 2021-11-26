Opinion

No permanent friends

By Editor's Mail
0
0

It is a widely accepted notion and practice that there are no permanent friends or permanent enemies, only permanent interests, in international relations. The behaviour of the state / government is always governed and driven by its national interests.

This argument can be justified in the light of historical and contemporary relations between Iran and Taliban ruled Afghanistan. Iran and Taliban ruled Afghanistan nearly went to war after the killing of several Iranian diplomats and a journalist in 1998.

- Advertisement -

In 2001, Tehran cooperated with the United States’ military with the intelligence against the Afghan Taliban. Between 2001 to 2020, the Islamic Republic of Iran remained in conflict with Afghan Taliban and Washington due to several reasons. Past days have witnessed dramatic changes in the relations between Iran and Afghan Taliban. Today, Tehran and Kabul have a strong relationship. Iran is predominantly Shia while Afghanistan has 80 percent Sunni population. Despite this, Iran provided Taliban forces with enough military equipment to pressure the United States.

Similarly, Talibans are hardliners, yet, they provided security to Shias of Ghazni in the holy month of Muharram. Despite their stark ideologies, both camps adhere to coexistence. Now enemies turned friends because it is no wonder that there are only national interests.

ZAIN RAZA BALOCH

Hyderabad

Previous articleWelfare or abuse?
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Welfare or abuse?

It is a constitutional and moral obligation of any sovereign state to cater for the welfare of all citizens to enable them to meet...
Read more
Letters

Vehicles maintenance policy

After every election, the new government forms a new car policy, which has in some cases been very successful in reducing prices and increasing...
Read more
Letters

Wake up, Media!

What sort of content is on air these days? Does broadcast media really illustrate our Pakistani culture? What can be the future of such...
Read more
Letters

Neglected potential of minerals

I am writing this letter to point out that like tourism, the minerals sector is another potential area that has not been explored so...
Read more
Comment

Mission creep and reinforcing failure

The passage of 72 bills during the recent joint session of Parliament did not so much mean a triumph for the government as an...
Read more
Comment

Xi-Biden Talk Means Nothing Substantive

The recent plenary meeting of the Chinese Communist Party ended with the much-anticipated talk between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sindh govt makes vaccination mandatory for offering prayers in mosques

The government of Sindh has made vaccination mandatory for people offering prayers in mosques, in order to curb the COVID-19 cases. In line with the...

Senior civil judge arrested on rape charges in Lower Dir

Aleem Khan to resign as Punjab minister

Lt Gen Nigar becomes first-ever female Col Commandant of AMC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.