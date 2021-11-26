It is a widely accepted notion and practice that there are no permanent friends or permanent enemies, only permanent interests, in international relations. The behaviour of the state / government is always governed and driven by its national interests.

This argument can be justified in the light of historical and contemporary relations between Iran and Taliban ruled Afghanistan. Iran and Taliban ruled Afghanistan nearly went to war after the killing of several Iranian diplomats and a journalist in 1998.

In 2001, Tehran cooperated with the United States’ military with the intelligence against the Afghan Taliban. Between 2001 to 2020, the Islamic Republic of Iran remained in conflict with Afghan Taliban and Washington due to several reasons. Past days have witnessed dramatic changes in the relations between Iran and Afghan Taliban. Today, Tehran and Kabul have a strong relationship. Iran is predominantly Shia while Afghanistan has 80 percent Sunni population. Despite this, Iran provided Taliban forces with enough military equipment to pressure the United States.

Similarly, Talibans are hardliners, yet, they provided security to Shias of Ghazni in the holy month of Muharram. Despite their stark ideologies, both camps adhere to coexistence. Now enemies turned friends because it is no wonder that there are only national interests.

ZAIN RAZA BALOCH

Hyderabad