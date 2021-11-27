Opinion

Court marriage

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Since few years, the number of court marriages has been increasing in Pakistan. It is really shocking that when we read Daily newspapers or watch Television news, we know that every day, dozens of spouses tie the knot at court in Pakistan. According to the constitution or law of Pakistan, court marriage is also a legal act, because it provides the right of liberty to all the people of the country.

But it is essential that there would not be any force or threat from one side to the other for court marriage; it means the consent must be added from both sides (groom and bride)when they are going to get court marriage with each other. If we look into the main cause of the court marriage, either the marriage is against the wish of the groom’s parents or the bride’s as well. Therefore, they run away from their home for court marriage at all. In addition, honour killing especially in the rural areas of Pakistan is an important cause behind court marriage. Owing to the court marriage, quarrels or fights arises between the relatives of both parties and therefore, sometimes that spouse can’t live a long life. According to a report, half of the court marriages have been reported to fail in Pakistan due to untrusted relationships, a gap of understanding and love or respect for parents either by groom or bride after realizing that he or she had taken a wrong decision.

- Advertisement -

It is important for spouses to know all about each other so that they can live a comfortable life ahead without any trouble. On the other side, the parents should avoid managing their childrens’ marriage with someone else without his/her consent.

MOHAMMAD AMEEN

Sindh

Previous articleNo permanent friends
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

No permanent friends

It is a widely accepted notion and practice that there are no permanent friends or permanent enemies, only permanent interests, in international relations. The...
Read more
Letters

Welfare or abuse?

It is a constitutional and moral obligation of any sovereign state to cater for the welfare of all citizens to enable them to meet...
Read more
Letters

Vehicles maintenance policy

After every election, the new government forms a new car policy, which has in some cases been very successful in reducing prices and increasing...
Read more
Letters

Wake up, Media!

What sort of content is on air these days? Does broadcast media really illustrate our Pakistani culture? What can be the future of such...
Read more
Letters

Neglected potential of minerals

I am writing this letter to point out that like tourism, the minerals sector is another potential area that has not been explored so...
Read more
Comment

Mission creep and reinforcing failure

The passage of 72 bills during the recent joint session of Parliament did not so much mean a triumph for the government as an...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM Imran asks ‘in what capacity was Maryam Nawaz running govt’s...

After the PML-N leader had admitted that she was running the party’s media cell, Prime Minister Imran Khan questioned while chairing a meeting of...

Sindh govt makes vaccination mandatory for offering prayers in mosques

Senior civil judge arrested on rape charges in Lower Dir

Aleem Khan to resign as Punjab minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.