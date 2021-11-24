NATIONAL

Six killed, three injured in road accident

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: At least six people were killed and three others injured after a car fell into a ravine in Upper Kohistan district on Wednesday, media reported.

According to the reports, a car carrying nine members of a family fell into the ravine in the Lotar area of Upper Kohistan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Local people, police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

The deceased include children and women who were travelling to attend a wedding function when the incident took place, the reports said.

Hospital officials feared that the death toll might further rise because the wounded are in critical condition.

Police said that the accident resulted from overspeeding when the driver lost control of the car.

Staff Report

