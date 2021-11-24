Sports

Can’t take India lightly in home conditions, says Williamson

By AFP
MOUNT MAUNGANUI, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 20: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson walks to the nets during a nets session at the Bay Oval on November 20, 2019 in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

KANPUR: New Zealand will not start as favourites despite facing an Indian team missing several key players, skipper Kane Williamson said Wednesday, as the world’s two top-ranked teams geared up for a spin battle in their first Test.

Hosts India have rested skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami while opener K.L. Rahul was ruled out of the two-Test series on Tuesday after a leg injury.

New Zealand are the number one Test side and reigning World Test champions but are still wary of the hosts, who have often proved formidable in home conditions.

“I don’t think we are favourites,” Williamson said on the eve of the first Test in Kanpur.

“One of the key strengths of Indian cricket is its depth. India has great knowledge of their own conditions, we know the challenge is a big one.”

Williamson led his side to an eight-wicket win against India at the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton in June, which the hosts will be looking to avenge.

New Zealand have packed their squad with five spinners and are considering playing as many as three of them in the match.

“As we have seen in this part of the world, the spin component has been very large and it has played a big role in changing the complexion of the game,” said Williamson.

“I am sure throughout the whole series, the spin component will be a factor and it will be no different in Kanpur. It will be all about assessing the conditions as quickly as possible.”

India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane said his side would miss the first-choice players but their replacements were willing to stand up and be counted.

“It’s an opportunity for youngsters to back themselves and play with freedom,” said Rahane.

He brushed aside concerns over his own patchy form, saying he was just one game away from hitting a big score.

“What I am concerned about is how I can contribute to the team. You cannot score a hundred each time you come out to bat.”

Rahane, 33, scored a Test century in December but failed to impress in the following home and away series against England. In the WTC final, he made 49 and 15.

The skipper did not reveal his team combination for the Kanpur match but confirmed that batsman Shreyas Iyer would be making his Test debut Thursday.

Previous articleOmbudsman recovers, returns occupied property to owner
Next articleSix killed, three injured in road accident
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Australia opener Harris says Paine should play in Ashes

BRISBANE: Tim Paine has the full support of the Australian team and deserves to keep his place for the first Ashes Test against England,...
Read more
Sports

Ramiz Raja dissatisfied by PCB’s NHPC, may dismiss some coaches

As per sources, Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja is dissatisfied the board's National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) and may restructure it by sacking...
Read more
Sports

Dubai cricket chief offers to host ‘sporting war’, bilateral cricket series between Pakistan, India

Almost a month after the arch-rivals, Pakistan-India played an ICC T20 World Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Cricket Council Chairman...
Read more
Sports

ICC confident all teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy: chairman

India's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan is a “challenging” issue for the International Cricket Council but the world governing body said it...
Read more
Sports

China urges ‘certain people’ to stop ‘malicious hyping’ of tennis star Peng Shuai

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that “certain people” should stop the “malicious hyping” and “politicisation” of the issue of tennis star Peng Shuai,...
Read more
Sports

ICC confident all teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy

DUBAI: India's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan is a "challenging" issue for the International Cricket Council (ICC) but the world governing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Prolonged Afghanistan sanctions will only hamper relief efforts: Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said the world has to focus its efforts to ensure relief and assistance to over 35 million...

Religious dialogue vital to save world from hunger, poverty: Qureshi

Trial in Noor murder adjourned on request of defense

Two policemen killed in firing in Peshawar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.