Ombudsman recovers, returns occupied property to owner

LAHORE: As a result of action taken on the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan, a 14-marla commercial house/land of one Muhammad Riaz Shahid has been vacated from the illegal occupation in Shakargarh Tehsil of Narowal.

The complainant approached the office of the Punjab ombudsman, requesting he had submitted an application to Narowal District Police Officer (DPO) on September 18 last year informing that local police had illegally occupied his property valuing Rs77 million but to no avail.

He maintained he is the legal owner of the property in the light of the decisions given by the Board of Revenue (BoR) members and Revenue Department but this property has not been got vacated which is an injustice to him.

After the intervention of the ombudsman office, said property was handed over to its rightful owner and the complainant has also informed the office he has retrieved the possession of this property after vacation of the illegal occupation.

In a separate development, the ombudsman office returned a sum of Rs0.264 million to the affected students of a private college and saved their academic year from being wasted.

The applicants, Syed Munawar Ahmad and others, approached Khan’s office that their institution’s administration had received the admission fee of Intermediate part-I for the annual examination but did not deposit it to the board which could result in the loss of an academic year of 32 students.

As a result of the action taken by the ombudsman, the students were returned their money while the BISE Lahore chairman has been directed that the educational future of the said students may not be wasted.

Khan has also directed the higher education department (HED) secretary to take legal action against all such private colleges across the province which are darkening the future of their students and submit the report to his office within 45 days.