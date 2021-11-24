PAC to serve notice on NAB Chairman over absence from meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday decided to serve notice to Chairman NAB over failing to attend the PAC hearing.

“After serving notice to the NAB chairman, the PAC will exercise its powers to issue his arrest warrant,” PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain warned.

“Every power, with the parliamentary body, will be used, if necessary to summon the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB),” PAC chief said.

The committee expressed its resentment over absence of the Secretary PM Office, Secretary President Secretariat and the chairman NAB in the PAC session.

“The NAB Chairman could not attend the PAC session due to the Missing Persons Committee meeting in Lahore,” DG NAB Hussain Ahmed said in the parliamentary committee’s session.

The PAC Chairman, Rana Tanveer sent the DG NAB out of the parliamentary committee’s session. “Leave the session and immediately call the chairman NAB, and tell him to come to the PAC session next week at any cost,” chairman public accounts committee ordered.

Audit officials informed the committee that the NAB recoveries audit of last one year will be completed soon. “The amount from the British National Crime Agency has also been audited,” the Auditor General said.

The PAC chairman also rebuked Additional Secretary to the PM Office Nadeem Mehmood and Additional Secretary to the President’s Secretariat Waqas Ahmed over the absence of their secretaries from the PAC meeting.