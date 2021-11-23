NATIONAL

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s health is improving, says Farrukh Khan MNA

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) Women’s Wing President Mrs Farrukh Khan has said that the health of former premier Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is now improving and soon he would be among his loved ones.
Mrs Farrukh Khan MNA spoke to the Women’s Wing leaders after visiting the party chief at the hospital. Mrs Farrukh Khan said that Chaudhry Shujaat is a seasoned, visionary and patriotic Pakistani politician.
She said that she had visited Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain where she also met his daughter. She said that according to doctors, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s condition is improving.
“Inshallah he will be fully recovered soon and will be among us all,” she added. Farrukh Khan wished good luck to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and prayed for his speedy recovery.
Meanwhile, PML-Q leaders Fauzia Naz, Qamar Aftab, Lubna Qureshi, Amna Khanum, Bushra Firdous, Nazli Shujaat and others also wished good luck to party leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and prayed that Allah grant him a speedy recovery.
Staff Report

