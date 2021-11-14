Govt focusing on agricultural, industrial sectors to ensure growth: Tarin

KARACHI: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin expressed on Sunday the government is working on a long-term strategy to strengthen the national economy on a sustainable basis.

Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi on Sunday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan took balanced decisions to protect the livelihood of people and economy during COVID-19.

The Advisor said the government is fully focused on construction, agriculture and industry to ensure growth in all sectors, adding significant growth in agriculture produce has been witnessed during the last year and we are trying to increase our revenue from nine to eleven per cent.

Shaukat Tarin said Information Technology sector exports increased by 47 per cent during the last year and other sectors are also showing growth. He said promotion of the construction sector has generated job opportunities.

Later, talking to media persons, the Advisor on Finance expressed that all matters with the IMF will be settled soon saying artificial increase in price of dollar is being checked and stern action will be taken against hoarders and smugglers of currency.