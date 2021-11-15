NATIONAL

PML-Q MPs empower Pervez Elahi to take key decisions

By Mian Abrar

LAHORE: The parliamentary party of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), a coalition party of the ruling PTI in the federal and Punjab government, has given the powers of takin crucial decisions to party leader Pervez Elahi.

The PML-Q meeting resolved that it was becoming difficult to keep its alliance with the PTI government due to rising unemployment and inflation.

The party’s parliamentary members have handed over the decision-making power to Pervez Elahi.

The PML-Q lawmakers in the parliamentary party meeting have expressed concern over rising unemployment and inflation.

The meeting also expressed concern over rising dollar, petrol, electricity, gas prices and deteriorating law and order situation.

The PML-Q leader further said that due to all these reasons it is becoming difficult to work with the government and how can the people’s representatives face the people in their constituencies.

According to the announcement of the PML-Q parliamentary session, if the common man is not given relief, the situation will get worse. The government should take all these issues seriously.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Monis Elahi and Senator Kamil Ali Agha, and members of National Assembly Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi and Mrs. Farrukh Khan.

The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Bao Rizwan, Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Dr Muhammad Afzal, Shujaat Nawaz Ajnala, Khadija Umar and Abdullah Yousuf Warraich.

The meeting was also attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member Mufti Obaid-ur-Rehman and PML-Q leader Shafi Hussain.

The participants of the meeting prayed for the recovery of party chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

