Ulema on Domestic Violence

Sir, I fail to understand the opposition by our Ulema to domestic violence, which is a crime. Their argument is as ludicrous as the decision given by CCI in May 2013, that DNA cannot be accepted as primary evidence against a rapist. Male chauvinism has no place in the religion of Islam, nor is there a single incidence during the life of Holy Prophet PBUH where violence against any women, including a wife has been condoned. Islam emphasizes on the acquisition of knowledge in science, medicine, technology, economics etc. so that it be used for the welfare of human beings.

DNA is not a creation of scientists, but a discovery of what existed in nature for billions of years. Islam means submission to Almighty Allah SWT and therefore it is binding upon Muslims that dignity of human beings be respected and all must be equal before law. The welfare Islamic state must exist and precede the imposition of Sharia penalties for any violations and excesses. Why is it that our Ulema chose to remain silent when citizens in a Muslim majority state are denied basic human rights and organized criminals openly and forcibly occupies state and private land and women denied inheritance in accordance to Holy Quran, or punishing criminals involved in pedophilia within few seminaries and other abuses of power by powerful individuals or groups. All human beings enjoy equal rights in Islam and there is no discrimination. If a man has irreconcilable differences with his wife he has the option to seek divorce in accordance with Sharia Laws instead of beating her to death, or inflicting injuries to her? Islam gives women the right to choose their life partner in marriage, yet we witness this basic right being denied on one pretext or another.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore