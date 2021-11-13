Opinion

Ulema on Domestic Violence

By Editor's Mail
20
0

Sir, I fail to understand the opposition by our Ulema to domestic violence, which is a crime. Their argument is as ludicrous as the decision given by CCI in May 2013, that DNA cannot be accepted as primary evidence against a rapist. Male chauvinism has no place in the religion of Islam, nor is there a single incidence during the life of Holy Prophet PBUH where violence against any women, including a wife has been condoned. Islam emphasizes on the acquisition of knowledge in science, medicine, technology, economics etc. so that it be used for the welfare of human beings.
DNA is not a creation of scientists, but a discovery of what existed in nature for billions of years. Islam means submission to Almighty Allah SWT and therefore it is binding upon Muslims that dignity of human beings be respected and all must be equal before law. The welfare Islamic state must exist and precede the imposition of Sharia penalties for any violations and excesses. Why is it that our Ulema chose to remain silent when citizens in a Muslim majority state are denied basic human rights and organized criminals openly and forcibly occupies state and private land and women denied inheritance in accordance to Holy Quran, or punishing criminals involved in pedophilia within few seminaries and other abuses of power by powerful individuals or groups. All human beings enjoy equal rights in Islam and there is no discrimination. If a man has irreconcilable differences with his wife he has the option to seek divorce in accordance with Sharia Laws instead of beating her to death, or inflicting injuries to her? Islam gives women the right to choose their life partner in marriage, yet we witness this basic right being denied on one pretext or another.

Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLocal bodies system
Next articleAJK elections and occupied Kashmir
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

AJK elections and occupied Kashmir

While Pakistan is in deep crisis – from Corona to inflation and economic depression, crisis after crisis is crippling the life of the public...
Read more
Letters

Local bodies system

The local body system was in place and working before the independence. Unfortunately, post-independence, it lost all value and form. The leadership of our...
Read more
Letters

Dangerous highway

Despite being the largest province of Pakistan, Balochistan is also the most neglected. The residents of Balochistan face innumerable problems on a daily basis...
Read more
Comment

The unattainable beauty standards in the age of social media

Any person having a physique would probably have been the subject of displeasing societal prejudices at some point in her life. This unspecific judgment...
Read more
Comment

AUKUS- Are We Entering A New Cold War?

The most prominent constructivist, Alexander Wendt, argued, "500 British nuclear weapons are less threatening to the United States than the five North Korean nuclear...
Read more
Comment

Global Context of Indian Reservation System

A system of reservation or affirmative action is not uncommon to the world community and found in one way or the other in most...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

AJK elections and occupied Kashmir

While Pakistan is in deep crisis – from Corona to inflation and economic depression, crisis after crisis is crippling the life of the public...

Ulema on Domestic Violence

Local bodies system

Dangerous highway

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.