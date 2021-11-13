Opinion

AJK elections and occupied Kashmir

By Editor's Mail
16
0

While Pakistan is in deep crisis – from Corona to inflation and economic depression, crisis after crisis is crippling the life of the public – our leaders are busy playing the old game of blame and counter blame in AJK elections. Though the circumstances demanded that either the elections be deferred, or the activities be subdued, all parties seem hell-bent on risking the lives of people for their hands on power in AJK. The stalwarts of all main parties are holding rallies and public meetings with no regard to safety or caution, especially when the Delta variant of the COVID is getting out of control. They accuse each other of selling Kashmir or not being strong on the issue. In fact, none of the parties has ever done anything worthwhile to pursue the cause of Kashmir. Except for some display for public consumption and lip service, no party has ever taken a clear and strong stance on the issue. our worthy politicians are busy holding public meetings and seeking votes to form their governments and destroy the existing ones. The Indian government literally annexed the occupied Kashmir abrogating its special status and we could do nothing. Except for the symbolic observance of silence and a few fiery songs, we failed to muster any support at the international level to back India off from canceling the special status of the occupied Kashmir. Unless we stand united and take a strong stance on Kashmir, nothing will change.
Raja Shafaatullah
slamabad

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUlema on Domestic Violence
Next articleLG polls: ECP forms 64 appellate tribunals in 18 KP districts
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Ulema on Domestic Violence

Sir, I fail to understand the opposition by our Ulema to domestic violence, which is a crime. Their argument is as ludicrous as the...
Read more
Letters

Local bodies system

The local body system was in place and working before the independence. Unfortunately, post-independence, it lost all value and form. The leadership of our...
Read more
Letters

Dangerous highway

Despite being the largest province of Pakistan, Balochistan is also the most neglected. The residents of Balochistan face innumerable problems on a daily basis...
Read more
Comment

The unattainable beauty standards in the age of social media

Any person having a physique would probably have been the subject of displeasing societal prejudices at some point in her life. This unspecific judgment...
Read more
Comment

AUKUS- Are We Entering A New Cold War?

The most prominent constructivist, Alexander Wendt, argued, "500 British nuclear weapons are less threatening to the United States than the five North Korean nuclear...
Read more
Comment

Global Context of Indian Reservation System

A system of reservation or affirmative action is not uncommon to the world community and found in one way or the other in most...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

AJK elections and occupied Kashmir

While Pakistan is in deep crisis – from Corona to inflation and economic depression, crisis after crisis is crippling the life of the public...

Ulema on Domestic Violence

Local bodies system

Dangerous highway

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.