AJK elections and occupied Kashmir

While Pakistan is in deep crisis – from Corona to inflation and economic depression, crisis after crisis is crippling the life of the public – our leaders are busy playing the old game of blame and counter blame in AJK elections. Though the circumstances demanded that either the elections be deferred, or the activities be subdued, all parties seem hell-bent on risking the lives of people for their hands on power in AJK. The stalwarts of all main parties are holding rallies and public meetings with no regard to safety or caution, especially when the Delta variant of the COVID is getting out of control. They accuse each other of selling Kashmir or not being strong on the issue. In fact, none of the parties has ever done anything worthwhile to pursue the cause of Kashmir. Except for some display for public consumption and lip service, no party has ever taken a clear and strong stance on the issue. our worthy politicians are busy holding public meetings and seeking votes to form their governments and destroy the existing ones. The Indian government literally annexed the occupied Kashmir abrogating its special status and we could do nothing. Except for the symbolic observance of silence and a few fiery songs, we failed to muster any support at the international level to back India off from canceling the special status of the occupied Kashmir. Unless we stand united and take a strong stance on Kashmir, nothing will change.

Raja Shafaatullah

slamabad

