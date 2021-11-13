The local body system was in place and working before the independence. Unfortunately, post-independence, it lost all value and form. The leadership of our political parties portrays themselves as champions of democracy, but all parties have failed to follow the democratic norms. We have wasted 74 years in search of a workable system that ensures power to the people — a system that would ensure freedom of expression, value for diversity, equity, and above all respect for human dignity. Our country has seen champions of the cause of democracy fighting to the death to resist the transfer of power to people through the local bodies system. Even during martial law, we witnessed democratic norms and local body systems, which delivered to some extent. Be it the municipal elections during the Zia era or successive governments, or the Nazim system by Musharraf, a local body system being closer to problems of the common person delivered.

Unfortunately, since democracy took over in 2009, the grassroots democratic system has been bypassed by the provincial governments creating a divide between the government and the people. Funds have been wasted and the bodies are more susceptible to corruption. Money is spent on the whims of provincial governments who are more focused on their popularity and grip on power than the problems of people.

The provinces resisted devolution of power to lower levels and would only hold local body elections under instructions of the apex courts. Even then they would make the local bodies toothless. It is about time for our political parties to realise that problems of people are best solved by devolving power to the grassroots and people must be empowered through a strong and powerful local bodies system.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamaba

