Opinion

Local bodies system

By Editor's Mail
18
0

The local body system was in place and working before the independence. Unfortunately, post-independence, it lost all value and form. The leadership of our political parties portrays themselves as champions of democracy, but all parties have failed to follow the democratic norms. We have wasted 74 years in search of a workable system that ensures power to the people — a system that would ensure freedom of expression, value for diversity, equity, and above all respect for human dignity. Our country has seen champions of the cause of democracy fighting to the death to resist the transfer of power to people through the local bodies system. Even during martial law, we witnessed democratic norms and local body systems, which delivered to some extent. Be it the municipal elections during the Zia era or successive governments, or the Nazim system by Musharraf, a local body system being closer to problems of the common person delivered.
Unfortunately, since democracy took over in 2009, the grassroots democratic system has been bypassed by the provincial governments creating a divide between the government and the people. Funds have been wasted and the bodies are more susceptible to corruption. Money is spent on the whims of provincial governments who are more focused on their popularity and grip on power than the problems of people.
The provinces resisted devolution of power to lower levels and would only hold local body elections under instructions of the apex courts. Even then they would make the local bodies toothless. It is about time for our political parties to realise that problems of people are best solved by devolving power to the grassroots and people must be empowered through a strong and powerful local bodies system.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamaba

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDangerous highway
Next articleUlema on Domestic Violence
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

AJK elections and occupied Kashmir

While Pakistan is in deep crisis – from Corona to inflation and economic depression, crisis after crisis is crippling the life of the public...
Read more
Comment

Ulema on Domestic Violence

Sir, I fail to understand the opposition by our Ulema to domestic violence, which is a crime. Their argument is as ludicrous as the...
Read more
Letters

Dangerous highway

Despite being the largest province of Pakistan, Balochistan is also the most neglected. The residents of Balochistan face innumerable problems on a daily basis...
Read more
Comment

The unattainable beauty standards in the age of social media

Any person having a physique would probably have been the subject of displeasing societal prejudices at some point in her life. This unspecific judgment...
Read more
Comment

AUKUS- Are We Entering A New Cold War?

The most prominent constructivist, Alexander Wendt, argued, "500 British nuclear weapons are less threatening to the United States than the five North Korean nuclear...
Read more
Comment

Global Context of Indian Reservation System

A system of reservation or affirmative action is not uncommon to the world community and found in one way or the other in most...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

AJK elections and occupied Kashmir

While Pakistan is in deep crisis – from Corona to inflation and economic depression, crisis after crisis is crippling the life of the public...

Ulema on Domestic Violence

Local bodies system

Dangerous highway

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.