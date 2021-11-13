Opinion

Despite being the largest province of Pakistan, Balochistan is also the most neglected. The residents of Balochistan face innumerable problems on a daily basis and their cry for help often falls on deaf ears. At present, the most pressing concern is the “dangerous” highway that connects Quetta to Karachi. The highway has become a hotspot for fatal accidents with at least one accident being reported every day.
The main reason for this is the narrow path and an absence of a median strip to separate the opposing lanes of the road. Most often drivers are unable of deciphering whether it is a double road or a single road. The road itself is in a poor condition with potholes and speed bumps along the way. The absence of the motorway police further causes disorderliness.
In recent years, many deadly accidents have taken place, yet the authorities have remained unalarmed by the dangers of the highway. I request both the federal and the provincial government to look into the matter at their earliest. They must close the highway immediately and restructure it to ensure the safety of all the drivers and passengers.
Muhammad Zarif
Balochistan

