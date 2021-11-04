Our double standards and the brain drain

People in our country have strange standards. Our people prefer government jobs but they don’t wish to obtain services of the government public hospital, its transport facilities, or its schools. One seeks the privilege of a government vehicle with monthly petrol credit, housing facility, and medical allowance. But that must not be his responsibility to maintain and repair at his expense. Every individual lives in the country but they prefer wearing foreign brands and purchasing imported products.

The students seek government scholarships at the foreign universities, fully funded by the government. But, when they achieve the qualification from the university to perform as a practical professional and serve their own country, they skip with the mean purpose to earn lucrative money in the foreign country.

The student prefers to continue his job in a foreign country. Instead of benefiting his people and discharging his skill for his own country which paid for his stay at the foreign university so that he could serve it sincerely.

As of 2011, there were 5,045 Pakistani students in the USA, putting Pakistan among the top 25 countries sending students there. The volume of Pakistani students migrating to the USA has been relatively stable over the past few years.

Unfortunately, our country has talent but it is a victim of brain drain. This practice is not only in the common people; the politicians and the business class is also one step ahead. If this tradition is in full swing then in the future we will be left with unskilled and less educated people without proper qualifications

China also attracts a large number of students from Pakistan, with 2006 estimates putting their number at well over 1,000; in Xinjiang alone, there are over 500 Pakistanis in universities. In total, there were over 5,000 Pakistani medical students studying in China as of September 2012. In 2016, there were 19,000 Pakistani students in China, making Pakistan the fourth largest source of international students in the country. The main disciplines of studies pursued included medicine, engineering, economics and management.

According to a report provided by the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, more than 10 million Pakistani citizens have bid-adieu to the country for better professional and financial opportunities.

The record indicates more than 300,000 Pakistanis left the country in 2018. The figure soared to 500,000 this year. The data from the bureau shows a growing trend of what easily qualifies as the flight of human capital from the country. Most of these individuals are fresh graduates from local universities.

Close examination of the figures provided by the bureau reveals about 10,000 engineers, 3,500 doctors, and 9,500 accountants traveled abroad for jobs during the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government’s tenure, which came into power with the promise of reducing unemployment in the country.

Details provided by the Bureau of Emigration show Saudi Arabia as the most popular destination for Pakistani workers. More than 5.3million moved to the kingdom for better opportunities. The United Arab Emirates took the second spot with 3.8million Pakistani citizens seeking better professional opportunities in the country.

More than 25, 500 doctors were also forced to look for better opportunities outside Pakistan.

Brain drain is a situation where talented and highly skilled human capital moves to another place to look for jobs or career goals’ continuity.

Brain drain is a big loss to a country. The country has lost the talent and expertise that can increase economic progress, life development, and people’s wellbeing. This needs to be stopped on the premise that the country has invested a sum of money and facilities in an individual’s career development.

Even more worrying, those involved in this brain drain happen to be in the most critical jobs, such as engineers, doctors, IT experts, architects, astronomers, academicians, and so on.

These standards and duplicity are not only found in the ordinary people but these commonalities are in the politicians. They prefer holding the passports of foreign countries but they wish to be part of the government in their own country.

It is very unfortunate that these politicians cursorily see the foreign countries that are well ruled and planned for infrastructure. These politicians exploit their own country and enjoy living as ordinary men in foreign countries. They use public transport and live in government hotels at cheap rates when they go on their 6wn expense. On the contrary, when they go on official visits, they extravagantly use the money of the government.

These standards are not positive for the development of the country. We must use our products so that our economy becomes stable. Our manufacturing industry should realize the need that it is valued in the country. If they produce in this way, our domestic products will be cheap and easy to purchase.

Our politicians must realize that when they visit foreign countries, they behave and stand normally with the people, so why not here when they are living like a common man in the service of the public. One must take care of government facilities as borrowed items, to be returned in the same condition as they were obtained. When one owns the things then he will be caring for them with full responsibility.

It is hoped that every individual citizen of Pakistan will realize the fact that brain drain is a curse. It is dishonesty with one’s own country and showing loyalty to the other country. The benefit of one’s talent and skill must be discharged for the benefit of the compatriot.