Opinion

Increasing corruption

By Editor's Mail
19
0

Corruption is increasing day by day in our country. It affects both the national economy as well as people’s regular life. I am a regular reader of your daily writing. This letter today is to express my concern regarding corruption in our country.
According to transparency international report 2020, Pakistan’s rank is 124 out of 180. It’s a surprise for me because those nations where corruption is so high can’t grow economically as well as morally. Corruption also hits your social values and norms. Here in Pakistan, two bodies are present to control the corruption NAB and the anti-corruption unit. Police, judiciary, district account office, land and revenue department are some examples of the most corrupt institutes currently in public sector. Although two main bodies are present, NAB and Anti-Corruption unit, corruption is increasing day by day in our country. When I investigated and checked facts and figures, how is it possible that we are going towards becoming one of the most corrupt countries every year. The first reason is that political parties cannot undertake reform through legislation against corruption because of their personal benefits. The second one is political appointments in NAB and anti-corruption units. The third one is our judicial and prosecution system; prosecution is not well trained especially in white-collar crime. So conviction rate is low as compared to other countries. It is high time for our government and opposition to participate in legislation against corruption before it is too late. Because when your norms and values are destroyed, you as a nation are destroyed.
M NAEEM
LAHORE

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAfghanistan victory
Next articlePeople are cutting forests day by day
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Cartoon

People are cutting forests day by day

Deforestation is one of the major challenges of the 21st century which is creating a lot of miserable sorts of conditions like destroying wildlife...
Read more
Letters

Afghanistan victory

After the outstanding victories against India and New Zealand, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in their third match on Friday. This letter is...
Read more
Letters

Foreign loans

Pakistan is becoming increasingly dependent on foreign loans to manage its economy and the PTI has surpassed all previous records of this practice. With...
Read more
Comment

How many alliances are needed to deal with China?

Recently, the US President announced a new military alliance, AUKUS, with the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom for the purpose of "peace...
Read more
Comment

Depriving women of their rights

Dowry is a practice of giving valuable gifts, jewellery, cash and other essential items to a bride. It is hard to find the exact...
Read more
Comment

The deepening tentacles of religiosity

“This religiosity is not the standard by which true men of God are measured. In all the rituals that Islam has, deeply embedded in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Increasing corruption

Corruption is increasing day by day in our country. It affects both the national economy as well as people’s regular life. I am a...

Afghanistan victory

Foreign loans

How many alliances are needed to deal with China?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.