People are cutting forests day by day

By Editor's Mail
16
0

Deforestation is one of the major challenges of the 21st century which is creating a lot of miserable sorts of conditions like destroying wildlife and ecosystem. Since it had one of the biggest barriers to the sustainable development of the country, more than 2 lac trees have been cut in Sindh. It has caused more pollution. People are cutting forests day by day. Forests are cleared to meet the demands of the increased human population. With modern technology, forests are being cleared at a much faster rate than they can be replaced. According to the experts, forests must cover almost 25% area of a country. Unfortunately forests cover only 5.2o% of Pakistan land. It is my humble request to the government take firm action to prevent the cutting of trees.
Saba Baran
Turbat

