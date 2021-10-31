Opinion

Afghanistan victory

By Editor's Mail
10
0

After the outstanding victories against India and New Zealand, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in their third match on Friday. This letter is to applaud the laudable efforts of Asif Ali, the player of the match, who scored 25 runs in only 7 balls and the whole team for the hat-trick victory. The praiseworthy efforts of the captain, Babar Azam, cannot be ignored who scored 51 runs in 47 and made it easy for the team to win. The green team is lucky to have Fakhar Zaman who scored 30 runs in a courageous run chase of 148.
The green team has defeated the most competitive teams in the group. However, the boys in green must be confident now and should focus on winning the highest prize.
We wholeheartedly wish the green team the best of luck for the upcoming matches.
Yasir Khalil,
Turbat

