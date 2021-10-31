Pakistan is becoming increasingly dependent on foreign loans to manage its economy and the PTI has surpassed all previous records of this practice. With the latest Saudi bailout of $1.4 billon in cash and deferred oil payments, the country has again given leverage to the Saudis to use Pakistan for its geopolitical agenda. It seems unlikely that IMF’s EFF will be resumed as Pakistan is unwilling to implement its demands that would certainly hike up energy prices further thus causing more inflation, which his already at its highest in history

Younis­ Baig

Lahore

