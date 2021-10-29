NATIONAL

Pakistan leadership greet Turkey on Republic Day

By Anadolu Agency
NEW YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 25: President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) chats with Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) during a side event titled "Combating hate speech" hosted by Turkey and Pakistan within the 74th session of UN General Assembly in New York, United States on September 25, 2019. (Photo by Murat Kula/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Top leadership congratulated the government and people of Turkey as the nation celebrates its 98th Republic Day.

The day marks the declaration of the Republic of Turkey on October 29, 1923.

“The Republic Day of Turkey is a reminder of the valiant and successful struggle of the Turkish nation under the leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kamal Ataturk against colonialism and imperialism,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a letter to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He said the progress and prosperity achieved by the Turkish nation in these 98 years is a source of pride for the people of Pakistan.

“The people of the two countries have always stood with each other, and will continue to do so in the future,” Khan added.

He underlined that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy fraternal bonds forged centuries ago through a shared culture and religious, spiritual and linguistic heritage.

Both countries also share a common vision and approach on contemporary challenges and finding common solutions, Khan added.

“Pakistan and Turkey have always endeavoured to promote peace and stability in their respective regions and beyond,” he said.

In a separate letter to Erdogan, President Arif Alvi said the government and people of Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Turkish nation for peace, development and security.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Turkey’s glorious journey under Ataturk’s leadership against the forces of imperialism also inspired the Muslims of South Asia.

“Our two nations have stood by each other in full solidarity at all times and on all issues. I have no doubt that this friendship will continue to flourish in all fields in the years to come,” he said.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser also sent a letter to his Turkish counterpart Mustafa Sentop, felicitating the Turkish government and nation on their 98th Republic Day.​​​​​​​

Previous articleNew Zealand’s Milne hopes to make impact against India
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pemra continues its ban on radio, TV of banned outfit TLP

The Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) declared reiteration of its earlier ban on media coverage of the banned outfit, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rasheed warns TLP protestors of dire consequences if violence continues

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday warned the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to face dire consequences if violence continues. He urged the party...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC rejects request to detach Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh in TLP leader Saad Rizvi’s case

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti refused to accept the request of the Punjab advocate general to detach Justice Tariq Saleem...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N fails to account evidence pertaining to donations given to ECP

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has failed to provide evidence for the funds worth around Rs450 million that it alleged to receive in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bizenjo to be elected Balochistan CM as no other candidate emerges

The Balochistan Assembly members on Thursday jointly filed the nomination papers of former speaker Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo for the province's new chief minister,...
Read more
NATIONAL

SAPM Shahbaz Gill pleas before Lahore court to withdraw his arrest warrant in defamation suit

Lahore session court issued a bailable arrest warrant of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday pertaining...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to ‘Meta’

SAN FRANSICO: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg late Thursday announced the parent company's name is being changed to "Meta" to represent a future beyond just...

Epaper – October 29 LHR 2021

Epaper – October 29 KHI 2021

Epaper – October 29 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.