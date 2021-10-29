Pakistan leadership greet Turkey on Republic Day

ISLAMABAD: Top leadership congratulated the government and people of Turkey as the nation celebrates its 98th Republic Day.

The day marks the declaration of the Republic of Turkey on October 29, 1923.

“The Republic Day of Turkey is a reminder of the valiant and successful struggle of the Turkish nation under the leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kamal Ataturk against colonialism and imperialism,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a letter to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He said the progress and prosperity achieved by the Turkish nation in these 98 years is a source of pride for the people of Pakistan.

“The people of the two countries have always stood with each other, and will continue to do so in the future,” Khan added.

He underlined that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy fraternal bonds forged centuries ago through a shared culture and religious, spiritual and linguistic heritage.

Both countries also share a common vision and approach on contemporary challenges and finding common solutions, Khan added.

“Pakistan and Turkey have always endeavoured to promote peace and stability in their respective regions and beyond,” he said.

In a separate letter to Erdogan, President Arif Alvi said the government and people of Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Turkish nation for peace, development and security.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Turkey’s glorious journey under Ataturk’s leadership against the forces of imperialism also inspired the Muslims of South Asia.

“Our two nations have stood by each other in full solidarity at all times and on all issues. I have no doubt that this friendship will continue to flourish in all fields in the years to come,” he said.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser also sent a letter to his Turkish counterpart Mustafa Sentop, felicitating the Turkish government and nation on their 98th Republic Day.​​​​​​​