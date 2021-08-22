Opinion

One Nation One Curriculum

The process has started, but there are many more obstacles

By Attiya Munawer
124
1

A uniform curriculum is being implemented in Pakistan. After the implementation of this uniform curriculum, it will be taught in all educational institutions and seminaries of the country including Punjab province. In the first phase, the uniform curriculum has been implemented at the primary level. The books of Punjab Curriculum and Text Book Board will be studied in all private and public schools, and seminaries, across Punjab. The decision of the provincial government to have a uniform curriculum has been welcomed by some quarters, while some constituencies still have many reservations.

There is no doubt that the need for a uniform curriculum has been felt across the country for a long time and voices have been raised in various quarters in this regard, but the previous governments did not pay any attention to this important issue. Thus, this important issue has been constantly ignored.

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed his desire to implement a uniform curriculum in the country as soon as he came to power, but the journey from setting a uniform curriculum to implementation was not so easy. There were many difficulties along the way and the covid-19 pandemic made it more difficult to implement a uniform curriculum, while private educational institutions and publishers have also expressed concerns over the implementation in such a short time. Due to various reasons and factors the implementation of uniform curriculum has been stalled, but it has not been allowed to be ignored. After three years of continuous struggle, the government, in consultation with educationists, the heads of public and private educational institutions and the publishers, has not only succeeded in allaying their reservations, but is fulfilling the dream of its implementation.

Due to there being a PPP government in Sindh, the federal government may face difficulties. The government will have to join hands with the opposition to make the nation have a single curriculum and it will help create equality at the societal level and enable all to move the country forward by playing their part in national development side by side on an equal footing.

It is gratifying that after the implementation of a uniform curriculum, students belonging to the backward and poor classes will also have equal opportunities to advance, as the education system that was prevalent in the country before, had a clear distinction between English medium and Urdu medium, and only the children of the privileged had the opportunity to advance. On the contrary, if we look at the education system of developed countries, there are equal opportunities for ordinary citizens to move forward, while in other backward countries like Pakistan there is a perception that some people are born to rule and lead, so they are also given better opportunities for higher education, so that they can rule the common people in a better way.

When the Prime Minister stood up against this thinking, he faced stiff resistance and the work that should have been done three years ago is now being done after great difficulties. The mafias that have been creating difficulties in the implementation of uniform curriculum will continue to create obstacles in the future. However, only the consistency and prudence of the government can thwart the mafia. Therefore, instead of being blackmailed by the mafia under the guise of reservations, the government should ensure the implementation of a uniform education system across the country, which will enable the elimination of class and linguistic divisions from the country to a large extent.

The introduction of a uniform curriculum by the PTI government is commendable, but will it really prove to be a better curriculum? It is too early to say at this point, as private educational institutions say they were previously teaching the world’s best curriculum, while the curriculum being offered to them by the government lags far behind the first curriculum in terms of quality, but the biggest advantage of a uniform curriculum is that the quality of education in public educational institutions will be better and easier for parents who cannot afford to send their children to private educational institutions. Private educational institutions used to show superiority because of their curriculum, which will not be the case after the implementation of uniform curriculum.

Undoubtedly, after the implementation of a uniform curriculum, students will increasingly turn towards public educational institutions, as public educational institutions are a cheap source of education. However, the government will now have to focus on the performance of public educational institutions as well. Implementation of the uniform curriculum in all provinces will not be easy. The new curriculum has been implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa even before the announcement of the government. It will be implemented easily in Punjab and will also be easy in Balochistan with the help of allies.

However, due to there being a PPP government in Sindh, the federal government may face difficulties. The government will have to join hands with the opposition to make the nation have a single curriculum and it will help create equality at the societal level and enable all to move the country forward by playing their part in national development side by side on an equal footing.

Previous articleAfghanistan’s neighbours and the Taliban
Next articleAfter the Afghan Armageddon
Attiya Munawer
The writer tweets @AttiyaMunawer

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

The ‘problem of evil’

Despite being discussed to death, the so-called ‘problem of evil’ has defied solution in many religious traditions. No wonder the atheists employ it as...
Read more
Comment

Minorities undercounted

Religious minorities in Pakistan claim the country’s census, released by the government in May, appears to have undercounted them. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics published...
Read more
Comment

Fixing the Agro-Economy of Pakistan

Agriculture is an art of nurturing harvest and hoisting livestock. Its paramount economic role in undersized or budding countries has vital significance. In Pakistan...
Read more
Editorials

Handling a hot potato

An earlier report suggested that the Afghan Taliban were persuading TTP leaders to settle their problems with Pakistan, get amnesty and return to the...
Read more
Editorials

Improving Pak-India diplomatic relations

After close to two and a half years, Pakistan and India have made efforts to normalize diplomatic ties by reportedly granting each other a...
Read more
Editorials

Squeezing the press

The recent summons by the Supreme Court of the representatives of the Interior Ministry, the FIA and the Islamabad Police in a petition on...
Read more

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Improving Pak-India diplomatic relations

After close to two and a half years, Pakistan and India have made efforts to normalize diplomatic ties by reportedly granting each other a...

Suspects in custody in TikToker assault case now total 126

Uncertainty, distress for Afghan cricketers after Taliban takeover

PWD fails to implement multisectoral population welfare programme

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.