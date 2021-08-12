Modi’s evil designs on Kashmir

On 5 August 2019, the RSS philosophy follower, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had taken almost everyone within the country and abroad with shock and surprise when he took the unilateral measure of revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, thus removing the special status of India’s illegally occupied Kashmir and merging it in the Indian Union least bothering about its being an internationally recognized disputed territory between India and Pakistan, and placing the entire population of the territory under complete lockdown.

The Kashmiri people have since completed two years of being under military siege with no signs of any relaxation in it and no consideration of pleas being made to restore the special status of Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

There are many factors which force the independent minded people all over the world to be afraid of the Indian Prime Minister’s further measures regarding the future of Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

Likewise, Pakistan also has serious apprehensions and doubts about Narendra Modi’s devilish thinking and plans about Indian-Occupied Kashmir in view of his designs to eliminate Muslim and other minorities from India and also accomplish his devilish designs of changing the predominantly Muslim majority in Indian-Occupied Kashmir into a minority in furtherance of his designs to have complete Indian control over occupied territory in all respects, leading to undermining the importance of United Nations Security Council (UNSC ) Resolutions of 1948 calling for holding of a free and fair plebiscite and letting the Kashmiris exercise their right of self-determination which India has been blatantly denying for more than seven decades.

In view of these serious apprehensions and doubts, Pakistan has only recently drawn the attention of the UN General Assembly President and the UN Secretary General towards possibility of India planning further illegal actions in Indian-Occupied Kashmir in the coming weeks and months, or may be just after when the Kashmiris complete the longest lockdown in the living history of the mankind which is continuing in an unabated manner as a big slur on the faces of the UN Security Council and the international community.

Pakistan has already expressed its deep concern, apprehensions and doubts about Indian PM Modi’s evil designs about the future of Indian-Occupied Kashmir. It is now for the United Nations and the international community at large to be watchful and vigilant and to sound strongly worded warnings to India to refrain from taking any more unilateral and illegal measures in occupied territory and avoid further aggravating the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

These measures could be division, bifurcation, additional demographic changes and continued military siege with a massive evil campaign to suppress the Kashmiris’ legitimate demands and its gross and systematic violations of human rights.

Ever since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, the occupying Indian security forces have brutally killed, tortured, arbitrarily arrested and detained hundreds of Kashmiris and also put almost the entire Kashmiris leadership behind the bars in Indian jails. In July 2021 alone, Indian security forces have martyred 27 Kashmiri people including two women as they carried on a so-called house- to-house search in exercise of the massive powers given to them.

It is also a matter of bitter record that following Indian-Occupied Kashmir’s merger into the Indian Union and the ending of its special status, the Indian Government has been taking extraordinary measures to issue fake domicile certificates to more and more Hindus in pretty large numbers, thus paving the way for their settlement in Indian-Occupied Kashmir and bringing about the much-desired demographic changes. Houses were being constructed in substantial numbers in different parts of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir for accommodating illegally migrating Hindus in furtherance of Hindutva.

Needless to mention here that all the unilateral and illegal actions taken by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since 1951, including the measures initiated after 5 August 2019, as well as any additional unilateral changes which India is apprehended to be taking in future, are in sheer violation of the international law, the Security Council Resolutions as well as the Fourth Geneva Convention, and null and void as such.

Pakistan as a matter of fact has been drawing the attention of the world body chiefs and the international community every now and the about gross human rights violations, ongoing brutalities and atrocities on unarmed Kashmiris who are carrying on their indigenous struggle for freedom by exercising their right of self-determination in accordance with the Security Council Resolutions. But the response from all quarters concerned has somehow not been quite encouraging as merely expressing concerns over happenings in Indian-Occupied Kashmir will not lead to a solution of the lingering and burning Kashmir dispute. Durable peace and stability in the region is closely linked with the solution of the Kashmir dispute.

India for more than seven decades has been blatantly defying the resolutions of the UN Security Council and taking unilateral measures to strengthen its illegal hold over occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory.

The international community continues to look the other way and prefers to express concern over tragic happenings in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

As a tribute to India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pursuing the philosophy of Hindutva, for persistently defying Security Council resolutions on Kashmir dispute, more than 180 members of the United Nations in January 2021 had elected India as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for two years.

India has just been elected President of the UN Security Council for the month of August 2021. Indian Prime Minister Modi is most likely to virtually address the Security Council, according to the reports. In his virtual address to the Security Council, Modi may dilate on some more unilateral and illegal measures which he may be cooking up in his devilish mind and then afterwards claim to have taken the world at large into confidence.

Will they act now in support of the suffering, struggling Kashmiris who are engaged in their just indigenous freedom struggle and pave the way for holding of plebiscite in the IIOJK in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions or just keep looking the other way with their minds sleeping?