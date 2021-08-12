NATIONAL

Audit report lauds PIA for meeting global safety standards

By INP

KARACHI: The Canadian Transportation Agency said the operational services of Pakistan International Airlines were at par with international standards, expressing confidence the airline would maintain its efficiency in future.

The agency released the Security Extension Report wherein the operational services of the national flag carrier were declared successful. The report was prepared under the FACO and completed and released the audit from August 24 to September 24, 2020.

It said the PIA, during the period, had been successful in flight and airworthiness operations.

The report further noted the airline had enhanced flight safety performance and expressed hope that it will maintain the efficiency of flight operations and that its performance will further improve under the long-term agenda.

PIA Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik while talking to the media said the audit proved the PIA was meeting the international standards and termed it as the success of the team.

INP

