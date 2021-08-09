Prosecution seeks adjournment of indictment in Maha suicide case

KARACHI: The prosecution has requested the Additional District and Sessions Court (South) to include sections of the disappearance of evidence in the indictment of suspects in the case related to 2020 death of a young woman in Karachi.

A doctor practising at a private hospital in Clifton neighbourhood, Maha Shah committed suicide by shooting herself at her home in Defence Housing Authority in August last.

Subsequently, on the complaint of the deceased’s father, the police last week registered a case against her friends under Sections 334 (hurt), 337-J (causing hurt by means of poison), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

During the proceeding on Monday, the court directed the government counsel to apprise it on what grounds should the sections be added. At this, the prosecution said the accused still had not given his DNA sample.

“If a suspect refuses to give their DNA sample, it is tantamount to concealing the facts,” the prosecutor said.

The court ruled if the accused were not giving his samples, the SSP (investigation) should be approached.

The prosecution requested the adjournment of the indictment and the addition of additional sections. But the judge said the rape sections were already included in the indictment and the addition of a further section was not required.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing for a short while, asking the parties to deliberate on the matter and come back later.