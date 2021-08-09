NATIONAL

HEC takes U-turn on contentious PhD admission policy

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Months after the Higher Education Commission launched a new policy of allowing candidates to take up PhD degree programmes after a four-year honours degree, the body has reverted to its previous policy, making the requirement for obtaining an MPhil degree mandatory to pursue a doctorate.

With the move, a one-year masters degree after 16-year of schooling has become the minimum requirement for direct admissions to PhD.

The commission, in a meeting, approved the new policy and informed all the universities of its decision.

It also announced to review the direct admission policy in 2022.

The policy of direct admissions was rejected by the academic circles who said the HEC had made recommendations without taking higher education institutions and academia on board.

INP

