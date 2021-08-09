NATIONAL

Five suspected of abducting politician killed: police

By Monitoring Report
Pakistani police commandos stand guard outside a morgue of a hospital in Multan, on May 19, 2016, where eight bodies of suspected Al-Qaeda militants were brought following an operation by security forces. - Pakistani officials on May 19 said they had killed eight Al-Qaeda militants during a raid in the central city of Multan after learning of their plans to attack a local university. The operation, which officials said was carried out on May 18 night after an intelligence tip-off, occurred on the city's outskirts, a spokesman for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab, told AFP on the condition of anonymity. (Photo by Shahid Saeed MIRZA / AFP) (Photo by SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP via Getty Images)

QUETTA: The counterterrorism police said Sunday they killed five people involved in the abduction for ransom and subsequent death of a political party leader.

The raid took place overnight in Pishin, according to the Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department.

Malik Ubaidullah Kasi, leader of the Awami National Party, was abducted for ransom from his native Kuchlak town near Quetta in late June. His body was found Thursday near an Afghan refugee camp in the Pishin district.

A statement issued by the CTD said investigators arrested a man after Kasi’s body was found. The suspect subsequently led investigators to the hideout in Pishin.

Officers killed five men allegedly involved in Kasi’s abduction late Saturday night in a gun battle. Machine guns, hand grenades and hand guns were recovered from the abductors’ hideout, police said.

Kasi, a prominent political leader, was the first political figure abducted for ransom in the province.

Monitoring Report

