NATIONAL

SHC chides prosecution for ‘letting big fish go scot-free’ in Baldia factory case

By INP

KARACHI: Nine years after a deadliest industrial blaze in Pakistan’s history, the pursuit of justice languishes as the Sindh High Court on Monday took to task the prosecution for failing to file appeals against prime suspects roaming scot-free.

Over 260 workers were burnt alive when Ali Enterprises, a multi-storey garment factory in Baldia Town neighbourhood of Karachi, was set on fire on September 11, 2012.

A subsequent investigation that ran for eight years found out Muttahida Qaumi Movement workers set the factory on fire because the owner had refused to give in to extortion demands.

One of the owners of the factory had testified the party had asked him to pay Rs250 million or give a 50 percent share in his business.

In September last, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi sentenced two MQM workers — Zubair aka Charya and Abdul Rehman aka Bhola — to death.

During the hearing on Monday, Justice Karim Khan Agha wondered why the bigwigs were simply let go, asking why the state did not file any appeal against the acquittal of Rauf Siddiqui, MQM leader and provincial minister for commerce and industries at the time, and other suspects.

“It seems as if the state is involved in safeguarding the big fish,” the judge said. “As if the motive is to help the real culprit escape the justice.”

There will be legal repercussions for those not filing appeals against the influential people and suspects fleeing justice, the judge said.

Previous articleLynching threats to Muslims: India books ‘unidentified’ people even as footage shows participants
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

On-ground findings differ with complaint of envoy’s daughter, Pakistan tells Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has conveyed a visiting Afghan team a comprehensive witness account led to the conclusion that the findings on the ground did not...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal sees PPP jiyala to lead next Balochistan govt

QUETTA: Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Sunday that the PPP would form government across Pakistan after sweeping the next general elections. "It is...
Read more
HEADLINES

Soldier injured amid terrorists’ attack from Afghanistan on Pakistan military post: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army on Sunday got injured while thwarting terrorists' attack from inside Afghanistan on Pakistan military post in Dewagar, North...
Read more
HEADLINES

Two policemen martyred, at least 12 injured in Quetta blast

Two policemen were killed, while at least 12 other people were left injured after an explosion rocked Quetta near its Serena Hotel on Sunday...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmir Committee urges OIC to move Kashmir case in ICJ on Rohingya model

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday urged the OIC-IPHRC to act immediately to help save the suffering humanity in the Indian...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt defers plan to use PM House for commercial purposes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has deferred the plan to use the Prime Minister House for commercial purposes. Sources said that the Ministry of Housing and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

US tops Tokyo medals table after late surge

TOKYO: A late surge put the United States at the top of the medals table on the final day as the Americans closed the...

China reports more Covid-19 cases while some cities kick off new tests

Epaper – August 9 LHR 2021

Epaper – August 9 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.