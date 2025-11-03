Chaos and mismanagement mar Atif Aslam concert in Karachi

KARACHI: The Atif Aslam concert at Moin Khan Academy in Karachi on November 1, 2025, organized by Prism Events and Tours, has faced severe backlash due to mismanagement and disorganization. The event, which featured performances by Asfar and the band Bayaan alongside Aslam, quickly became a topic of discussion on social media due to the chaos experienced by concertgoers.

Many attendees reported waiting in long queues for hours to enter the venue, with some left stranded outside. Complaints about overcrowding, lack of crowd control, and disorganized logistics were widespread. Several concertgoers expressed frustration over rude behavior from the event staff.

One attendee shared their experience on Instagram, saying, “We arrived before 7 pm, but it took us 1.5 to 2 hours just to get near the gate. The event was poorly organized, with no clear guidance, volunteers, or proper barriers to manage the crowd.”

Another user added, “There was no proper queue system, no distinction between VIPs, influencers, and regular ticket holders. We had been in line since 6:30 pm but only got in at 8. Many people ahead of us entered without tickets.”

Despite the complaints, some attendees defended the event management, citing the unusually large crowd that arrived after the gates were closed as a contributing factor to the confusion. “We arrived at 5:30 pm, and the entry was smooth and orderly. The gates were clearly stated to close at 7 pm, so if others arrived late, that wasn’t the fault of the management,” said one concertgoer.

The chaotic atmosphere and the complaints highlight the need for better organization and crowd management at future events.

Netizens shared clips from the concert: