NCOC daily report: 4,040 new cases, 53 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A woman receives the Sinopharm vaccine against the Covid-19 (coronavirus), in the first drive-through vaccination centre, in Lahore on late June 10, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reported 4,040 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Monday.

The NCOC, a department leading campaign against the pandemic, said that the number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,071,620, including 964,404 recoveries.

The number of active cases has risen to 83,298, including 3,805 critical patients.

According to the NCOC, 53 more patients died on Sunday, bringing the overall death toll to 23,918.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 400,400 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 364,680 cases.

The NCOC said on its website that the country has administered 37,424,706 doses of vaccine and has fully vaccinated 7,635,391 persons as of Sunday night.

Staff Report

