NATIONAL

Police kill three TTP militants in raid

By The Associated Press
Pakistani police commandos stand guard outside a morgue of a hospital in Multan, on May 19, 2016, where eight bodies of suspected Al-Qaeda militants were brought following an operation by security forces. - Pakistani officials on May 19 said they had killed eight Al-Qaeda militants during a raid in the central city of Multan after learning of their plans to attack a local university. The operation, which officials said was carried out on May 18 night after an intelligence tip-off, occurred on the city's outskirts, a spokesman for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab, told AFP on the condition of anonymity. (Photo by Shahid Saeed MIRZA / AFP) (Photo by SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Counter-Terrorism Department said they killed three militants in a gun battle early Sunday during a raid on their hideout near Lahore.

The raid took place after police received information that the militants belonged to the proscribed Afghanistan-based group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, according to a brief statement issued by the agency.

The three men were hiding in a rented house in Ferozewala, a Lahore suburb.

The statement said the militants killed Sunday were planning attacks on security forces and Shi’ite mourning processions.

It said there was an exchange of gunfire during the raid in which three militants were killed and officers seized weapons from the hideout including an explosives-filled vest, two assault rifles, three hand grenades and two pistols.

The militants were identified as Afghanistan nationals.

Previous articleAcross China: Family from Pakistan weaves business success in China
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Across China: Family from Pakistan weaves business success in China

SHANGHAI: Recalling their first experience in China more than 10 years ago, Mian Muhammad Zubair and Habibur Rehman, brothers from Pakistan, said they only...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 4,455 new cases, 68 deaths Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday reported 4,455 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Sunday. The NCOC, a department leading campaign against...
Read more
NATIONAL

Journalists Amir Mir, Imran Shafqat released by FIA

Journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat were released after being arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime wing on Saturday, according to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran tests electronic voting machine

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday witnessed a detailed demonstration of a new locally-made electronic voting machine (EVM). Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan calls out India-led UNSC for exclusion from Afghan debate

Pakistan on Saturday regretted over not being allowed to attend the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session on Afghanistan as the Indian permanent representative to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Suspect confesses to killing MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother in ‘revenge’: police

One of the suspects arrested after the murder of MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother has confessed to killing him in “revenge”, police said Saturday. According to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Afghanistan air force pilot killed in Kabul bombing, attack claimed by...

KABUL: An Afghanistan Air Force pilot was killed by a bomb in Kabul late on Saturday, officials said, in an attack claimed by the...

Japan to douse Olympic flame of Games transformed by pandemic and drama

Epaper – August 8 LHR 2021

Epaper – August 8 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.