Police kill three TTP militants in raid

LAHORE: Counter-Terrorism Department said they killed three militants in a gun battle early Sunday during a raid on their hideout near Lahore.

The raid took place after police received information that the militants belonged to the proscribed Afghanistan-based group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, according to a brief statement issued by the agency.

The three men were hiding in a rented house in Ferozewala, a Lahore suburb.

The statement said the militants killed Sunday were planning attacks on security forces and Shi’ite mourning processions.

It said there was an exchange of gunfire during the raid in which three militants were killed and officers seized weapons from the hideout including an explosives-filled vest, two assault rifles, three hand grenades and two pistols.

The militants were identified as Afghanistan nationals.