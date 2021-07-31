General elections will be held as per schedule: Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said that the next general elections will be held as per schedule in 2023, according to a news outlet.

According to the report, the minister said that politicians should understand that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in a better position now. “General elections will be held in the country on time in 2023,” Rasheed said while addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi.

He also predicted that the ruling party will form the next government in Sindh.

Talking about projects, he said Rawalpindi will be made a city of universities. He said Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College will also be given the status of a university. He said the Nullah Lai expressway project is his priority and its completion will change the landscape of the city.

CONSPIRACIES BEING HATCHED TO DENT CPEC, SINO-PAK TIES:

Talking to media persons on Saturday, Rasheed said that some forces are involved in conspiracies to undermine the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan-China relations, adding that these elements will not succeed in their nefarious designs.

The interior minister said that Pakistan-China relationship is higher than the Himalayas.

Regarding the abduction case of Afghan ambassador’s daughter, the interior minister said details of investigation into the incident and the video footage have been provided to the Foreign Office. He said that drivers of all three taxis used by the envoy’s daughter have been released as they were “innocent”.

Replying to a question, Rasheed said the accused in Noor Mukadam case will be brought to justice at all costs and will not be spared under any circumstances.

About the lockdown in Sindh, the minister said that a complete lockdown in Sindh will be damaging. He said the Sindh government should emulate Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy of smart lockdown, which has also got worldwide recognition.

He said the province will cause loss to itself if a decision for a complete lockdown is taken and advised the provincial government to opt for a smart lockdown strategy.

On a question regarding the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government, he said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan knows who will be the prime minister of Azad Kashmir.”