Over 900,000 vaccinated in a day: Asad

National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar has said that Pakistan achieved a record daily Covid-19 vaccination milestone with more than 900,000 jabs administered in a single day.

Asad stated on Saturday that this was the fifth straight day (Friday) the country achieved a record number of vaccinations. The NCOC head added that this massive inoculation campaign has been made possible due to 2,600 vaccination centres and 2,979 mobile units operating across Pakistan.

“Vaccination records continue to be set daily. 5th straight day record vaccinations carried out. Yesterday the vaccination number crossed 9 lakh for the first time. 2,600 vaccination centres & 2,979 mobile units operating across Pakistan, to make this massive campaign possible,” Asad tweeted.

A day earlier, the NCOC announced that the federal government will be ramping up critical care capacity in Karachi as the Delta variant continues to spread unabated in the city. The country’s nerve centre for Covid response stated that it “critically reviewed” the rapid spread of the virus in the city and decided to assist the Sindh government through all possible measures.

It added that the centre will ramp up critical care capacity including ensuring the availability of oxygenated beds and vents.

The federal government will also be assisting the provincial government through the deployment of law enforcement agencies for the implementation of SOPs and other non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs).

Nearly 29.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pakistan to date, and those at the age of 18 or over are eligible for vaccination. However, only around 6.3 million people are fully vaccinated in the country of over 220 million.

Pakistan’s tally for confirmed virus cases reached 1,029,811 on Friday after 4,950 more cases of the deadly virus were recorded from across the country in a day.

At least 65 fatalities were also reported, taking the death toll to 23,360.

As many as 1,321 recoveries were also recorded, taking the tally for recoveries to 940,164.